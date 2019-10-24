Vanderburgh Co. Health Department receives national accreditation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department recently received national accreditation from the Public Health Accreditation Board.
The board is a nonprofit dedicated to improving public health departments. The accreditation shows that the health department provides great service to the community.
The Health Department started the process to get this distinction in 2014 and finally received it in August.
This accreditation will now make it easier for the department to get grant funding.
“We’re just really happy that we’ve done it," says Charissa Schuetz, Vanderburgh County Helth Department. "Now we can help other health departments also become accredited. We can keep providing better quality service eventually to everybody that gets services at a health department.”
Vanderburgh is one of three counties in the state of Indiana that has accreditation. The status lasts for five years.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.