Vanderburgh Co. deputy raising money for family of fallen ISP trooper

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local Vanderburgh County deputy is doing his part to raise money for the family of a fallen Indiana State Trooper.
Bryan Bishop is selling hoodies and t-shirts for the family of Trooper Peter “Bo” Stephan, who was killed while responding to an assist call in Lafayette, Indiana.
Trooper Stephan leaves behind a wife and six-month-old baby. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the trooper’s wife and child, the t-shirts are $25 and hoodies $35.
“He paid the ultimate sacrifice but so did his family and we have to remember that and try to pull together and help as much as we can, no matter what we do it’s not gonna bring him back, but every little bit helps,” says Bishop.
The deadline to get your order in is November 1.
