Tri-State students take shot at solving local issues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State students are taking a shot at solving local issues through innovation and creativity.
18 teams presented their ideas during the annual High School Changemaker Challenge on Wednesday. They focused on a variety of target areas ranging from eliminating food deserts to helping the homeless.
Members of the top six teams receive scholarships to the University of Evansville with the grand prize being a full ride.
The winning team was from Signature School and their idea was for a social grocery store in food deserts.
----------------------------------
1st place team: Full tuition
Project Oasis
Team Idea: Social grocery store in food desert areas.
Team Members: Graham Griffin, Ranny Badreddine, Futhallah Hamed
Coach: José Mota
----------------------------------
2nd place team: $26,000 per year
E.D.E.
Team Idea: Device to prevent children being left in cars.
Team Members: Lydia Johnston, Isaac Martin, Elijah Jorgensen
Coach: Donna Lefler
----------------------------------
3rd place team: $22,000 per year
Working Out for a Change
Team Idea: Gyms with equipment that produce and store energy for sustainable use.
Team Members: Vivian Valadares, Paxton Mosby, Madeline Erdell
Coach: José Mota
----------------------------------
Three runner-up teams: $18,000 per year
1. Food Recovery
Team Idea: Utilizing un-served food to address food insecurity among children Team Members: Ben Burson, Mary Franklin, Isabella Meier
Coach: Kacey Strange
----------------------------------
2. Power of Composting
Team Idea: Educating to reduce food waste from school lunches.
Team Members: Helaena Pfeiffer, Mary Gardner, Chloe Julian
Coach: Brooke Haldeman
----------------------------------
3. Watt-a-Bike
Team Idea: Exercise bikes that generate energy to address climate change Team Members: Krish Gupta, Kaden Merrill
Coach: Jenna Bunner, Haleigh Bennett
