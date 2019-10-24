Tri-State students take shot at solving local issues

By Jared Goffinet | October 23, 2019 at 7:40 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 7:42 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State students are taking a shot at solving local issues through innovation and creativity.

18 teams presented their ideas during the annual High School Changemaker Challenge on Wednesday. They focused on a variety of target areas ranging from eliminating food deserts to helping the homeless.

Members of the top six teams receive scholarships to the University of Evansville with the grand prize being a full ride.

The winning team was from Signature School and their idea was for a social grocery store in food deserts.

1st place team: Full tuition

Project Oasis

Team Idea: Social grocery store in food desert areas.

Team Members: Graham Griffin, Ranny Badreddine, Futhallah Hamed

Coach: José Mota

2nd place team: $26,000 per year

E.D.E.

Team Idea: Device to prevent children being left in cars.

Team Members: Lydia Johnston, Isaac Martin, Elijah Jorgensen

Coach: Donna Lefler

3rd place team: $22,000 per year

Working Out for a Change

Team Idea: Gyms with equipment that produce and store energy for sustainable use.

Team Members: Vivian Valadares, Paxton Mosby, Madeline Erdell

Coach: José Mota

Three runner-up teams: $18,000 per year

1. Food Recovery

Team Idea: Utilizing un-served food to address food insecurity among children Team Members: Ben Burson, Mary Franklin, Isabella Meier

Coach: Kacey Strange

2. Power of Composting

Team Idea: Educating to reduce food waste from school lunches.

Team Members: Helaena Pfeiffer, Mary Gardner, Chloe Julian

Coach: Brooke Haldeman

3. Watt-a-Bike

Team Idea: Exercise bikes that generate energy to address climate change Team Members: Krish Gupta, Kaden Merrill

Coach: Jenna Bunner, Haleigh Bennett

