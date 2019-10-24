Teen accused of killing 2 people to be charged as adult

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The teen accused of killing two people this summer will be charged as an adult.
The teen was arrested back in June for the murders of 16-year-old Amarius Winstead and 18-year-old Jasper Brown. Investigators say the shootings happened at a house party in Whitesville, Kentucky.
The suspect was 17-years-old when arrested. Now at 18, the suspect was back in court on Wednesday.
The judge ruled the case will transition into a circuit court.
The mother of one of the victims was there and says she won’t miss any court dates.
“I need to see justice," says Angela Martin, mother of 18-year-old Jasper Brown. "Like I need to know that every day you sit in that cell. I want him to think about it. I just want to touch him again and hold his hand and just hear my baby, that’s my baby boy.”
Authorities tell us the teen’s name can’t be released until he’s formally indicted, which is expected to happen in December.
