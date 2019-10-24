Reitz preps for sectional showdown with Central

“Everybody’s in the same boat, 0-0, whether you had a great regular season or whether it hasn’t been what you wanted it to be, you got a shot," says Reitz Head Coach Andy Hape. "We preach all the time about just wanting an opportunity to compete, we’ve got that opportunity, and we’ve got to make the most of it. Let’s be real honest, Central’s a good football team. Coach Coultis has done a great job coming in first year, doing things with this team. We know what we got, and we know that we got our hands full skill-wise, off the charts. Got a good game plan, we’re excited about the opportunity to compete against a great team that central is.”