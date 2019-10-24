Police: Man tries swallowing suspected bag of crystal meth during arrest

By Jared Goffinet | October 24, 2019 at 2:49 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 2:49 PM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Police say a Madisonville man tried to swallow a bag of suspected crystal meth during his arrest.

According to police, they have been looking for 28-year old Jacob Ruckert since June. He was wanted on several charges including trafficking meth and fleeing or evading police.

Officers say they found him at a home in Nebo. As they were trying to arrest Ruckert, police say a bag of crystal meth fell out of his mouth.

He is now facing additional charges of possession of meth and tampering with physical evidence.
