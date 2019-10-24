New welcome wall, flights for Owensboro Regional Airport

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Regional Airport is on a mission to promote the city.
Airport officials teamed up with the chamber of young professionals and the group Visit Owensboro for a project that was unveiled on Thursday.
Airport officials say they’re going to use a decorated wall to promote Owensboro’s main attractions: OZ Tyler, the bluegrass hall of fame and the riverfront.
Airport Director Rob Barnett says you’ll find it right above the baggage carousel. And soon even more traveler will be checking it out.
We have found out Owensboro is adding flights to and from Nashville.
Barnett says the official announcement will be coming in the near future.
“By offering that flight to Nashville not only do you offer it to a destination traveler for all of the sports and things and country related music events in Nashville, but you’re also offering the traveler an opportunity for 80 more destinations, for more connections to the major airlines," said Barnett.
According to Barnett, they don’t have a timeline yet for the Nashville flights. We’ll update this story when that information is released.
