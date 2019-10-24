Sheriff’s Office: Missing 9-yr-old found 2 miles away from home

Mother: Missing daughter found after search
By Jared Goffinet | October 24, 2019 at 3:31 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 4:06 PM

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a girl, who was missing for several hours, has been found.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, Michelle Meredith said on Facebook her daughter, Anna Rose Westerman, was missing. The Henderson EOC Facebook page said the 9-year-old Westerman is verbally limited and has autism.

Right after 3 p.m., Meredith commented back on that same post to say her daughter had been found.

The sheriff’s office says Westerman was found crawling out of a ditch two miles away from the home. We are told the 9-year-old is being taken to the hospital with some cuts and bruises, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

