Mayor Winnecke, community leaders talk future of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With more than 100 people at the Tropicana on Thursday Mayor Lloyd Winnecke talked about the future of the city.
The mayor shared the stage with a panel of community leaders and spoke about the present and future of Evansville. The group spoke about population growth.
They shared the area’s population has not grown in quite some time. They also reminded everyone to please participate in this year’s census.
They spoke about jobs, and the needs employers have for finding educated talent. Suggesting the city to focus on education and showing students the possibilities beyond college.
The panel had a lot of suggestions to create an "E" that is for everyone
“The encouragement is we have examples of other communities that are intentionally aligning and we’ve got a lot to learn, but we also have an incredible opportunity as different stakeholders in the community are seeing the opportunity to work together to attack some of these issues,” explained CEO Economic Development Coalition Greg Wathan.
Mayor Winnecke reminded everyone that none of these issues can be solved overnight. But having all of the community working together can speed up the process.
