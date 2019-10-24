Less Windy With Clouds On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly cloudy and not as cold this morning with low temps in the mid-40’s. Partly sunny with increasing afternoon clouds as high temps reach the upper 60’s which is normal for late October. Most of the rain will stay to our west tonight as temps drop into the 40’s. Cloudy and cooler Friday with even chances for rain with high temps in the lower 60’s.
We have experienced mainly dry and sunny weekends since late summer. Showers with a few storms on Saturday with high temps in the lower 60’s. The threat for severe thunderstorms is low. However, projected rainfall 0.5 to 1”. The area of low pressure will glide east ushering in dry weather Sunday with high temps in the mid to upper 60’s.
