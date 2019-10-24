Evansville expands trail system with latest addition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city is expanding its trail system.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke cut the ribbon for the Mid-Levee Corridor Greenway on Wednesday.
It is an almost half-mile stretch from the Heidlebach Canoe Launch to Stringtown Road. It features a trail for walking and biking as well as new trees and landscaping.
“This has been a plan in the works, this project, for many years," explains Parks and Recreation Executive Director Brian Holtz. "So it’s just a continual connecting the dots to further the greenway, to further that connectivity throughout the city and through different parts of the community.”
A $1.1 million matching grant helped fund the greenway.
