Evansville expands trail system with latest addition
By Jared Goffinet | October 23, 2019 at 8:08 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 8:08 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city is expanding its trail system.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke cut the ribbon for the Mid-Levee Corridor Greenway on Wednesday.

It is an almost half-mile stretch from the Heidlebach Canoe Launch to Stringtown Road. It features a trail for walking and biking as well as new trees and landscaping.

“This has been a plan in the works, this project, for many years," explains Parks and Recreation Executive Director Brian Holtz. "So it’s just a continual connecting the dots to further the greenway, to further that connectivity throughout the city and through different parts of the community.”

A $1.1 million matching grant helped fund the greenway.

