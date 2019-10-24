Escaped Kentucky inmate caught in Evansville

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - State police say an escaped Kentucky inmate was caught in Evansville.
KSP says 61-year-old Creadell E. Hubbard, who they say is a violent felony offender, escaped the Christian County Detention Center during the overnight hours Monday night into Tuesday morning. He was last seen in the jail at midnight for roll call.
State police say Hubbard’s orange detention jumpsuit was found in the air duct at the jail.
KSP says Hubbard was caught in Evansville around 2 Thursday morning. State police say Hubbard has a previous address in Evansville.
We don’t yet know the details of his capture, but we’ll keep you updated.
