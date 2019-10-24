Daviess Co., Ky. fire station back open after fire caused by lightning

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County firefighters are back home in the east station.
That’s according to a Facebook post from the Daviess County Fire Department.
the building on Countryside Drive was struck by a lightning strike back in July. That strike then caught the station on fire and damaged it.
The post says those crews have been using the Thruston-Philpot Fire Department as home base these past few months, and they are thankful for them.
The east station firefighters are now getting back to normal.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.