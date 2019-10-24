Central, Reitz matchup again in 4-A Sectional

“I don’t like playing an opponent that we beat handily, cause as a coach I’m thinking ‘do the same thing’ and they’re gonna do something totally different," explains Coach Coultis. "So again I think we’d be idiots not to come into it with the same gameplan, but we have to humble, willing to adjust on the fly cause they’re gonna do something they haven’t done. This could be your last chance as a team together with these guys and the team that wins is gonna be jumping up and down hugging each other and we wanna be that team. We’re gonna work to make sure we are that team.”