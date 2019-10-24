Central, Reitz matchup again in 4-A Sectional

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the third year in a row, a showdown between Reitz and Central is a key matchup in the 4-A Sectional.
The Bears are head into the playoffs a year removed from a state runner-up finish. In Head Coach Sean Coultis’ first year, Central is 7-2, SIAC co-champions and riding a big 49-14 win over rival North to end the regular season.
It is hard to beat a good team and program like the Panthers once, let alone twice, but Coultis thinks his Bears and the team’s gameplan will have Central celebrating come Friday.
“I don’t like playing an opponent that we beat handily, cause as a coach I’m thinking ‘do the same thing’ and they’re gonna do something totally different," explains Coach Coultis. "So again I think we’d be idiots not to come into it with the same gameplan, but we have to humble, willing to adjust on the fly cause they’re gonna do something they haven’t done. This could be your last chance as a team together with these guys and the team that wins is gonna be jumping up and down hugging each other and we wanna be that team. We’re gonna work to make sure we are that team.”
It all goes down on Friday when the Panthers make the trek to Central Stadium to face off against the Bears. Kickoff between Reitz and Central is set for 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.