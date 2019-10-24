Body cameras now a fixture for Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Department

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County Sheriff’s deputies are wearing a new piece of equipment they hope will provide transparency.
Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter approached the Dubois County Council with a request for funding to bring body cameras to the sheriff’s department in September. The Sheriff says the new addition was necessary.
“My interpretation of a body camera is more of an insurance policy," said Kleinhelter. "I’ve talked with numerous people, departments, chiefs, sheriffs that have body cameras and the overwhelming response on how it helped them. It was just hard to pass up.”
The funding was approved by the county council. Sheriff Kleinhelter says the new addition to their arsenal won’t just help the deputies.
“I mean our prosecutor wrote a letter to the council saying that his belief on it is you know when a defendant can see or the attorney of the defendant can see what was said and how the traffic stop happened or the interaction with the police officer happened you know sometimes you have a quicker end,” Kleinhelter said.
According to the sheriff, with the current climate surrounding law enforcement in America, transparency is a must to ensure the community trusts those sworn to protect them. He says having the body cameras can go along way to giving the community that openness.
“I grew up in a time when law enforcement was respected and, and I’m not saying that’s all right or wrong, but times have passed where it’s almost to the point now if it’s not on video then it didn’t happen," Kleinhelter said. "I don’t like that. A lot of times I wish we could go back to the way it used to be, but I think we’re past those points and I think body cameras are only going to help us.”
Sheriff Kleinhelter says that the funding also added some in-car cameras for the department.
