Alert Day for heavy rain Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have added an Alert Day Saturday for heavy rain and localized flooding, which will likely impact outdoor plans this weekend.
A few light, isolated showers remain possible across the northwest portion of the Tri-State this evening, but most of us will stay dry. The clouds will continue to spread southeast through the night as temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 40s by Friday morning.
Although we may get a few peeks of sunshine, Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Most of the day will be dry, but rain will start to move into western Kentucky from the south late Friday afternoon and evening. It looks like the rain probably won’t reach the Ohio River until closer to midnight, then it will spread northward across southeast Illinois and southwest Indiana by Saturday morning.
Saturday will be very soggy. We are not expecting any severe storms, but showers are likely and heavy rain is possible on and off throughout the entire day. 1 to 2 inches of rain seems likely for most of the Tri-State, but portions of western Kentucky could see up to 3 inches.
Because there are still moderate to severe drought conditions in place for many of us, I don’t think we will see widespread flooding problems. However, heavy rain could still lead to localized flooding issues, especially in low-lying areas and those with poor drainage.
The rain will move out Saturday night, but the clouds may linger into Sunday. Despite the clouds and the rain, temperatures will top out in the mid 60s both days with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.