UE’s annual Coaches’ Luncheon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - College basketball season is right around the corner and Tuesday was the annual UE Coaches’ Luncheon at the YMCA.
It was a chance for those in Evansville to hear both Matt Ruffling and Walter McCarty speak before the start of the season, plus the student-athletes from both teams.
14 Sports caught up with Coach McCarty at the event where he spoke about the importance of organizations like the YMCA and how excited he is to tip-off the season.
“It’s a lot of fun and really help give back. The YMCA and the programs they do is really phenomenal," said Coach McCarty. "I was a kid, sitting at that table, I was thinking about being in this gym. These rims have stood the test of time, and it’s fun to come back in here and see this gym, they’re doing really great things here. Hopefully the kids they affect now will have the same memories one day that I have once they move on. Our guys are excited. We’re working hard. We’ve been looking forward to this since the summer. The season is finally here. We’ll continue to get to work and show the city what we’ve been working on.”
The cross-town rivalry between USI and UE is under a week away.
Tickets are going fast for the anticipated event. Tip-off between the two teams is set for Monday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.