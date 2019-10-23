Trial date set for man facing 25 counts of child exploitation

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The trial is set for a man charged with 25 felony counts involving child exploitation.
We have found out Brandon Sally’s trial is scheduled for next March in Daviess County.
As we’ve reported, Kentucky State Police arrested Sally as part of an undercover “Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.” Investigators say they discovered Sally was sharing child porn online.
He’s charged with rape, sodomy, and promoting sexual performance by a minor among other similar charges.
