Trial date set for man facing 25 counts of child exploitation

Trial date set for man facing 25 counts of child exploitation
We're told his arrest is the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation. (Source: KSP/WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet | October 23, 2019 at 4:36 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 4:36 PM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The trial is set for a man charged with 25 felony counts involving child exploitation.

We have found out Brandon Sally’s trial is scheduled for next March in Daviess County.

As we’ve reported, Kentucky State Police arrested Sally as part of an undercover “Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.” Investigators say they discovered Sally was sharing child porn online.

KSP says his arrest is the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.
KSP says his arrest is the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation. (Source: Kentucky State Police)

He’s charged with rape, sodomy, and promoting sexual performance by a minor among other similar charges.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.