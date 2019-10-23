Traffic Alert: Work lasts until Thursday evening on Highway 41

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers on Highway 41 in southern Gibson County.
Crews are out doing work for the Indiana Department of Transportation’s “winter damage contract.”
Officials tell us the crews are out between State Road 168 and Interstate 64, and there are intermittent lane closures in both the north and southbound lanes.
The milling and paving work should be finished by the end of Thursday.
Striping will take place next week.
The west bound ramp to I-64 from sound bound 41 was closed for a few hours Wednesday morning so crews could fix a pot hole.
