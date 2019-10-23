Tax increase to help pay for jail expansion in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Income taxes will be going up slightly in Gibson County.
The county council approved a .2 percent increase on Tuesday night.
It’s a part of the “safety tax” to help fund a jail expansion project.
Councilmembers say the new tax shakes out to about $50 more a year based on the county average income of $25,000.
“We didn’t take this lightly, we thought a lot about this, we’ve had a couple of public meetings, and it’s been brought up eventually it came down to we felt like this was our only option," said Craig Pflug, member of the county council.
Councilmember Bill McConnell was the only one to vote no. The tax will start January of 2020.
