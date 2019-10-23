Some Daviess Co. Schools placed on lockout after inmate escapes

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials tell us the Daviess County Detention Center is on lockdown and some schools on lockout after an inmate escaped during work release.
An official with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells us the Detention Center is on lockdown right now because of the escaped inmate. That inmate, who has been identified as William Louis Smith, escaped from work release near Horse Fork Park, detention center officials say.
We have been told by Lora Wimsatt, with Daviess County Schools, that Deer Park Elementary, College View Middle School, and Daviess County High School are on lockout. Wimsatt says students will be released under supervision.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.