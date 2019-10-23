Rescue helping neglected dog found in McLean Co.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A dog found in McLean County is getting some much needed care.
Animal control officials tell us the Shitzu was picked up as a stray, and they don’t know who it once belonged to.
They say she was very sweet, but in very poor condition.
The dog, who officials are calling Helen, was taken Wednesday to the Blue Pearl Emergency Vet in Louisville and is now being cared for by the Arrow Fund.
Arrow Fund officials say Helen is about five to eight years old and is the victim of chronic neglect.
She has a bad skin condition and an ear infection.
Officials say her care includes seeing a dermatologist and a a full body CT to look at a tumor in her ear.
They say her care is going to be very expensive.
