Posey Co. officials hoping to provide better broadband access

POSEY CO.., Ind. (WFIE) - County officials are asking people, who live in the county, to fill out a survey in hopes of providing better broadband access.
In certain parts of Posey County, broadband access is limited to virtually nonexistent. That’s why the economic development partnership is asking locals to simply fill out a broadband services survey.
The survey asks 12 simple questions like: is internet service other than your cell phone available where you live. From these surveys, the partnership is gathering data about where the need is the greatest in the county.
“Internet is a real struggle here in Posey County and we’ve started a lot of initiatives to point that out," Executive Director Economic Development Partnership Jenna Richardt explains "And what we want to do is highlight what we already know and that’s the lack thereof so we have a broadband task force for posey county and we team up with a regional task force as well.”
The partnership will collect these surveys until the years end then they will use this data to apply for grants for better broadband. If you live in other rural parts of southwest Indiana you can expect to start seeing surveys for your area as well.
