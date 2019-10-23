Police: Henderson man arrested in connection to Evansville sports bar shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at Rick’s Sports Bar in Evansville on Sunday.
According to the news release from the Henderson Police Department, Robert Lewis, of Henderson, was arrested Wednesday for a number of charges. HPD says Lewis was found inside a home on Powell Street after a search warrant was given.
The news release says Henderson Police were called by the Evansville Police Department about the investigation of a shooting at Rick’s Sports Bar.
Lews was arrested for: Fugitive of another state; attempted murder with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
He is now in the Henderson County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.