Ohio Valley Conference Media Day at Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio Valley Conference has made a big splash in Evansville with its postseason conference tournament the past two years.
Fans have flocked to the Ford Center to watch as the first men’s and women’s teams have punched their tickets to the NCAA Tournament.
On Tuesday, the conference was back in town, hosting its media day at the Ford Center and Doubletree Hotel.
14 Sports caught up with coaches and player representatives who are excited that the conference recently committed to return its league championships to Evansville for the next four seasons.
“Obviously, I think they do a great job for us," said Jacksonville State coach Ray Harper. "Obviously it’s a long travel, we’re the farthest team in the league from Evansville, but Evansville did a great job hosting and looking forward, hopefully, we’re playing there, obviously there’ll be four teams that won’t be and hopefully we’re not one of those four.”
“That’s awesome for the OVC, and I know our fan base at MSU is excited about it,” said Murray State coach Matt McMahon. “It’s been everything that a conference tourney should be, the marquee event for our league, first-class venue, the atmosphere’s been off the charts.”
The 2020 OVC Tournament will be March 4 through 7 at the Ford Center.
