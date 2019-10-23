New playground named in honor of former Holiday World CEO

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Easterseals celebrated the 20 year anniversary for its Early Learning Center with a ribbon-cutting for their recently renovated outdoor playground.
The center offers early care for young children of many different abilities.
The new playground is called “Will’s Way2,” which is in honor of late Holiday World CEO Will Koch.
It is an all-weather playground that has artificial turf
“We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to serve children of all abilities,” says Easterseals President Kelly Schneider. "And with the support that we get from the community, we are able to provide services like this and a great space for these kids to learn, and play, and grow, and interact.
The new playground also features a STEAM interactive feature that was donated by Toyota. The feature allows kids to play with hands-on learning activities.
