Motorcycle club donates thousands of dollars to help Mt. Vernon firework show

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We reported this summer the fireworks that have been happening in Mt. Vernon since the 60s are at risk of no longer happening.
The main issue is the Lions Club, who puts them on every year, is lacking enough members to keep it going. The club says paying for the fireworks display gets more costly every year and they rely on community donations to make them happen.
Now, the Adelphia Motorcycle Club announced on social media that they made a $5,000 donation to the Lions Club in hopes of keeping those fireworks going.
