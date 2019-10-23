KSP asking for help in 51-year-old Greenville cold case

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are requesting the public’s help in solving a cold case murder.
Monday marks 51 years since it happened.
Troopers say on October 28, 1968, the body of Freddie Joe Fleming was found near the loading ramp at the IGA Food Store in Greenville, KY.
They say he had been shot.
If anyone has information about the murder of Freddie Joe Fleming, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App.
Callers may remain Anonymous.
