Kentucky Wesleyan Football still in search of first win

“One thing that any coach will tell you is that a coach-led team can be a good football team, but a player-led team has the ability to be a great football team, and that’s what we’re trying to build," said Coach Yeast. "That gives us an opportunity to go out and use these next four games as one-game seasons, we’re treating this game against Hillsdale as a one-game season. How do we get to 1-0? How can we hold each other accountable to the point where when we go out there on Saturday in those critical situations in the game? We make the play and stop making the play for the other team.”