Kentucky Wesleyan Football still in search of first win

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been a tough seven weeks for the Kentucky Wesleyan football program.
The program, in its first year under head coach Craig Yeast, has failed to produce a win this season.
The most recent loss being on Saturday, where they lost 47-7 against Ohio Dominican at Steele Stadium. With the loss, the Panthers have now been outscored in the past three games 144-26.
Despite the reason to feel down, Yeast says the players are holding each other accountable which he says is the first step in learning how to win.
“One thing that any coach will tell you is that a coach-led team can be a good football team, but a player-led team has the ability to be a great football team, and that’s what we’re trying to build," said Coach Yeast. "That gives us an opportunity to go out and use these next four games as one-game seasons, we’re treating this game against Hillsdale as a one-game season. How do we get to 1-0? How can we hold each other accountable to the point where when we go out there on Saturday in those critical situations in the game? We make the play and stop making the play for the other team.”
The Panthers now travel to Michigan in search of the team’s first win. Kickoff against the 4-3 Hillsdale is set for 1:30 Central Time.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.