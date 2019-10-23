Investigators say Evansville fire started by candle knocked over during argument

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a fire in Evansville Wednesday morning.
It happened around 9:30 at a house in the 400 block of Franklin.
Fire officials say an EFD fire engine was nearby when the call came in, so firefighters were able to get the fire out within 20 minutes.
No one was hurt, but we’re told there was significant damage in the interior of the home.
Investigators say it looks like the fire was started when a candle was knocked over in the dining room during an argument.
Neighbors also told investigators that the house is a “nuisance.”
The fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.