Henderson Co. Fiscal Court approves plan from Kyndle to attract new business

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Some farmland in Henderson County could be transformed into an industrial area.
The fiscal court approved a plan from Kyndle designed to attract new business.
The property is just off of the Henderson 425 Bypass. Judge-Executive Brad Schneider says the property already has a rail spur traveling through the land.
“It is a prime piece of ground with transportation infrastructure already on it, which is rare," said Judge Schneider. "So I think it’s safe to say its one of the prime industrial sites in the entire state of Kentucky.”
Kyndle Executive Director Tony Iriti says how this works is they present a project at fiscal court. In this case, they want to run gas lines through the land so it’s ready for large industrial development.
That project was approved at fiscal court this morning.
Iriti tells us the project then heads to the Department of Local Governments. They will give their stamp of approval, and then grant them with funds to help get this done.
Iriti also says the city and another grant will match this. Altogether the project will receive $350,000 to get it done. He says there have already been many industrial groups inquiring about the land.
“They’re typically pretty large companies, and so that’s why we’re hoping that it becomes more of a regional kind of a thing," said Iriti. "And when I say regional, I include the Evansville MSA, because we’re apart of the Evansville MSA. And what’s good for the southern part of Indiana is good for Northwest Kentucky as well.”
Iriti says they hope to know if they’ve received the grant by November. He hopes by next summer they’ll be ready to go.
