Eagles host GLVC XC Championships Saturday

In the rankings. USI’s men continue to be ranked No. 8, nationally, while the women’s squad dropped nine spots to No. 22 in the latest poll. The Eagles are the only GLVC team in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association (USTFCCCA) Top 25 men’s poll, while USI’s women are one of two league schools in this week’s ranking. GLVC-newcomer Southwest Baptist University is ranked No. 11 in the women’s poll, while the University of Illinois Springfield is receiving votes outside the Top 25 of the men’s poll.