Eagles having historic 2019 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana high school soccer postseason is ramping up for both the boys and girls. Last Saturday, four local teams swept on the day, earning a regional title for their program, including the Evansville Day School girls.
Its been a historic season for the Eagles as the team won the programs’ first-ever Sectional title, as well as the Regional title.
Day School defeated Vincennes Rivet, 4-1, in the Regional semi-final, before routing Oldenburg Academy, 3-2, to win the title and advance to the programs’ first Semi-State Championship game.
“What was surprising for me to see, was that after the Sectional win and obviously after the regional win, I had several girls that were in tears and all that, it was just they were so caught up in the emotion of the pressure of playing in that environment and when it was over, for them to have that emotional release, it was neat to see because you could tell how much it meant to them," said head coach, Tom Dragon. "What I’m hoping it will do is it will give our younger kids inspiration that yeah they wanna be apart of that and hopefully the little ones look at it and say ‘That’s going to be me one day.’”
Day School (16-2-1) now faces Park Tudor (20-2) in the Class 1A Semi-State Championship, Saturday at 1:00 in Seymour.
With a win, the Eagles will earn a trip to the 1A State Championship game.
