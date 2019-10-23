Eagles having historic 2019 season

“What was surprising for me to see, was that after the Sectional win and obviously after the regional win, I had several girls that were in tears and all that, it was just they were so caught up in the emotion of the pressure of playing in that environment and when it was over, for them to have that emotional release, it was neat to see because you could tell how much it meant to them," said head coach, Tom Dragon. "What I’m hoping it will do is it will give our younger kids inspiration that yeah they wanna be apart of that and hopefully the little ones look at it and say ‘That’s going to be me one day.’”