Clouds and cooler weather on the way, rain likely this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a chilly start this morning, today has turned into a beautiful, fall day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight, we will start to see a few clouds move in. Those clouds, paired with a light breeze from the south-southwest, will help keep our temperatures a little milder, and we will bottom out in the mid to upper 40s by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. A few light showers are possible, mainly in Illinois, as a weak cold front swings through the Tri-State, but most of us will stay dry.
As the cold front moves out, a low pressure system will start to move up from the south. As a result, Friday will be cooler and cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Rain from that low pressure system will move into western Kentucky Friday night and will spread northward across the rest of the Tri-State by Saturday morning.
Showers are likely Saturday, but I don’t see much of a thunderstorm threat as this time. That rain will then taper off Saturday night, and Sunday looks dry. In total, most of us will pick up 0.5 to 1” of rain with higher totals possible over western Kentucky. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
