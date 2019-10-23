Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Colder this morning under clear skies as temps sink into the upper 30’s/lower 40’s. After a chilly start, sunny skies…breezy and warmer as high temps reach the upper 60’s. Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cold with temps dipping into the mid-40’s.
Thursday, partly sunny followed by increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain late. High temps will settle in the upper 60’s. Cooler weather arrives on Friday with even chances for rain developing late with high temps only in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.
