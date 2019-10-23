Boonville community comes together to save historic building

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The community is coming together this weekend to raise money to preserve a historic building.
Many might drive past this building thinking that it is an old home, old office space, but in its original form, it was the county’s old jail.
The county needs more than $750,000 to renovate the building and get it up to code. This will allow them to preserve this piece of history.
On 14 News, reporter Aria Janel will give you a look inside of this old jail where the original cells are still intact. She’ll share with you how the community, city, and the county are coming together to make sure this building has a bright future.
