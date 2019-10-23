Boil advisory for west side water main break lifted

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The boil advisory issued after a water main break on Evansville’s west side has been lifted.
The advisory was because of a large crack in a water main that broke Sunday morning on Upper Mount Vernon Road.
The precautionary boil advisory included the area north of the Ohio River, south of Mill Road, west of St. Joe Avenue, and east of the Posey County line.
Water and Sewer officials tell us it was the 8th break in five years along this corridor and aging pipes are to blame.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.