Boil advisory for west side water main break lifted

Boil advisory for west side water main break lifted
October 23, 2019 at 6:41 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 7:01 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The boil advisory issued after a water main break on Evansville’s west side has been lifted.

The advisory was because of a large crack in a water main that broke Sunday morning on Upper Mount Vernon Road.

The advisory was because of a large crack in a water main that broke Sunday morning on Upper Mount Vernon Road.
The advisory was because of a large crack in a water main that broke Sunday morning on Upper Mount Vernon Road. (Source: WFIE)

The precautionary boil advisory included the area north of the Ohio River, south of Mill Road, west of St. Joe Avenue, and east of the Posey County line.

[ PREVIOUS: EWSU explains why water lines keep breaking ]

Water and Sewer officials tell us it was the 8th break in five years along this corridor and aging pipes are to blame.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.