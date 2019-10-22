Youth First hosts forum on how social media impacts teen drinking, drug use

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Youth First hosted a forum Monday night on how social media impacts teen drinking and drug use.
They hosted the forum for parents, hoping to raise awareness on the effects of social media and it’s potential consequences.
At the forum, they cited a study finding 95 percent of teens reported they have a smartphone or access to one, and 45 percent said they are online “almost constantly.”
“And the power with those is unbelievable, I’m not sure parents quite realize what that allows them, but what the real challenges are with it,” said Jim Schroeder, a pediatric psychologist. " So, in essence, we really have to be much more intentional and thought-provoking about how we’re handling these issues."
A panel of local experts provided insight to parents, students and other adults who want to know how social media is impacting substance abuse.
