Woman sentenced in stabbing death of Henderson man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of two women charged in connection to the stabbing death of a Henderson man has been sentenced.
A representative from the Prosecutor’s Office says Rayven Crook was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
She was charged, along with Ebonee Gross, in the April stabbing death of Mark Lynn. Authorities say he was killed in the 600 block of E. Louisiana Street.
Gross was charged with obstruction of justice. Officials say the case against her is still pending.
