EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures held in the lower 60s on Tuesday with sunny skies across the Tri-State. We’ll keep the sun and add some degrees on Wednesday as highs climb to near 70. Increasing clouds on Thursday will lead to a chance of rain Thursday night and Friday. Temps will trend back into the middle 60s on Friday and will stay on the chilly side through the weekend. Rain should end by Friday afternoon with dry weather through the weekend.