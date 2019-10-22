University: Bellarmine athletes secretly recorded in locker room during road trip

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine University says an investigation is underway after members of one of its athletic teams was recorded on video inside a locker room while on a road trip.
In an e-mail to the university community, Bellarmine president Dr. Susan M. Donovan said the incident involved former student-athletes. Donovan's e-mail only says the incident happened while the student-athletes were using the visitors locker room.
While Donovan’s e-mail provided no information about the location of the college, the date of the incident and the Bellarmine athletic team involved, university spokesman Jason Cissell said the incident occurred several years ago at Limestone College in Gaffney, S.C. and a criminal investigation is underway by the Gaffney Police Department.
"We promptly notified the affected former student-athletes about this distressing incident and made resources available to them," Cissell said. "We are angry and horrified that our former student-athletes were the victims of this despicable crime."
"I am deeply troubled that student athletes, while traveling as representatives of our university, were subjected to this criminal violation of their privacy," Donovan said. "We are currently conducting a comprehensive review around the safety and privacy of locker rooms used by our student athletes, to see what additional protections we can provide."
An NBC News report on Oct. 17 says the footage was recorded between September 2012 and October 2013. The camera had been placed by a sink area in the men’s soccer locker room which was being used by the teams to shower and change. At least five video clips between 90 seconds and three minutes in length were posted to the website, Pornhub. The NBC News report says Pornhub removed the videos after being notified of their presence on Oct. 16..
The university said counseling services for students affected by the news of the incident are available at Bellarmine’s Counseling Center and resources related to sexual misconduct and discrimination are available on the university’s website.
Students can also reach out to Campus Ministry staff members and said counselors will be available at an open session tomorrow night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Clayton Hall for any current student.
