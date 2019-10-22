Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 9

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week nine.
- Jacob Boberg - Central
- 5 rushes for 57 yards
- 3 touchdowns
- 1 interception returned for a touchdown
- Shane Riley - Daviess County
- 26 rushes for 189 yards
- 3 touchdowns
- Jacob Wetzel - Heritage Hills
- 9 rushes for 129 yards
- 3 touchdowns
- Mitch Kaiser - Jasper
- 3 interceptions returned for 78 yards, including a 68-yard interception return for a touchdown
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Week nine Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
