Special Education Unified Game Day at Central High School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Elementary students from the EVSC participated in the Special education Unified Game Day Tuesday morning at Central High School.
Students in life skills classes have been training for the events for over eight weeks as special and general education students worked together to play through 10 different physical activities.
Organizers say that this event is a perfect learning tool for everyone involved.
“I think that it’s a wonderful experience for them to truly be able to interact outside of academics, and just be out here in more of a physical education environment," said Chelsea Clukey, EVSC special educations coordinator. "Seeing the smile on their faces, I think says enough there. The kids are excited and laughing and participating. It’s a great day.”
Students from USI’s Occupational Therapy program designed equipment for students with limited mobility so they could also participate in the activities.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.