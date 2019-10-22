Rockport’s residents see bright future as city council approves new riverfront, historic districts

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Rockport’s riverfront is getting a makeover. The city council approved creating a new riverfront and historic district.
Arna Rice has been working in Rockport for more than 40 years and considers the city a hidden gem.
“A sleepy little town that is just waiting to wake up,” Rice said.
That wake up could come from the city council’s latest ordinance: a new riverfront district.
The district will include Fifth Street, Sycamore Street and Main Street.
The ordinance gives restaurants the ability to sell wine, beer and liquor.
The mayor of Rockport hopes this will convince more businesses to take a chance on the city.
“They always want restaurants, please bring more restaurants to Rockport, I think we’re really looking for that,” said Mayor Gay Ann Harney.
“I think we are sitting on a gold mine with the Ohio River just a couple of blocks down from us, and I do believe that we are prime to grow,” Rice said.
The city is growing. In the next year, a new brewery and apartment complex are expected to open in Rockport, but it’s not just what’s new that’s helping the city.
94 acres of Rockport is also being declared a historic district, creating the second-largest historic district in Indiana behind Madison.
“I think that should’ve been done many many years ago, and I’m so glad we’re getting the recognition for that,” said Rice.
This will allow homeowners to apply for grants to keep up their homes and get the necessary repairs done.
The past, helping create a brighter future.
