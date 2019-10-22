Prosecutor files motion to dismiss charges in daycare child molesting case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A motion has been filed to dismiss charges against an Evansville man, who worked at a now closed home daycare.
A representative of the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office told us the motion is to dismiss without prejudice, meaning charges could be filed again in the future.
We are waiting on statement from the office.
Gregory Johnston was arrested in February. He was charged with six felony counts, including child molesting, and released on a $15,000 bond.
Records show his wife owned Lil’ Piggies Daycare, which closed around the time of the arrest.
The arrest affidavit is extremely graphic.
It explains a young boy was interviewed at Holly’s House, leading to the arrest.
The affidavit says Johnston had access to the child because of the daycare.
