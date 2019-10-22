2 people in jail accused of beating a man, holding woman against will

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are in jail accused of beating a man and holding a woman against her will.
Police say it happened at a home on East Virginia just before 10 Monday morning.
Police say the man told them he was hit in the head with a baseball bat but managed to escape. Police say he told them the two men were still holding his girlfriend hostage.
Police later arrested Kyle Glosson, 33, and Jake Daniels, 30. Both men are facing several charges, including battery with serious bodily injury and criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury.
Police say the girlfriend wasn’t hurt.
