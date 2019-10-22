Owensboro man charged in triple murder case found mentally fit to stand trial

Cylar Shemwell
October 22, 2019 at 3:20 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 3:20 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man charged in a triple murder case has been found mentally competent to stand trial.

We’re told a judge ruled that Cylar Shemwell, 32, is able to understand the charges against him and participate in his defense.

Shemwell and Arnett Baines, 31, are each facing the death penalty in the January 17 slayings.

The shooting happened inside a home on Audobon Avenue.

Officials said Shemwell’s defense plans to have his competency re-evaluated.

