November Like Temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday produced our biggest rain in nearly 2-months which snuffed out most of the remaining burn bans. Evansville recorded 1.72 inches (new daily record for October 21st) of rainfall which was biggest rain since August 26th. The cold front will usher in early November like temperatures. Sunny and breezy as high temps just sneak into the lower 60’s. Tonight, clear and colder with lows dipping into the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.