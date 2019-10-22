Man who wore clown mask during theft arrested after high-speed chase, deputies say

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Louisville man was arrested in Daviess County.
Deputies say he stole equipment from an Owensboro business then led them on a high-speed chase.
The sheriff’s office says an employee from Wright Implement on Carter Road called and said someone was taking a company truck and John Deer Gators from its lot around 10 Monday night.
One of them tried to pull it over on the bypass, but the driver kept going until he turned into a driveway on Highway 144. He then kept going through yards and a soybean field.
The driver then stopped and took off running, but deputies found him under the stolen truck.
Deputies found tools that were possibly used to cut the lock at the business, along with a clown mask used to cover his face.
Robert Everly is facing several charges, including auto theft and running from police.
The truck and UTVs were returned to the business.
