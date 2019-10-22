Lane restrictions scheduled for sewer rehab on N. First Ave

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will begin sewer rehabilitation work impacting traffic on the N. First Avenue corridor in three distinct areas over an upcoming two-week period.
Crews will perform lining operations in the following work zone areas:
- N. First Avenue – Kratz Avenue to W. Campground Road (2-3 days)
- N. First Avenue – Allens Lane to Fairway Drive (1-2 days)
- N. First Avenue – W. Tennessee Street to W. Morgan Avenue (2-3 days)
For each location, traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction as both passing lanes will be closed to create a secure zone for the workers.
All side road traffic approaching First Avenue through active zones will also be required to turn right only.
The work is anticipated to happen between October 28 and November 11.
